‘Bearded Buttigieg’ Becomes a Reality, Thanks to Social Distancing: WATCH

Last month, altered images showing a bearded Pete Buttigieg went viral on social media, inspiring calls of “Mayor Woof” for president.

Now, thanks to Indiana’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus crisis, we have the real thing.

That’s right, the former Democratic presidential candidate donned some scruff Wednesday during an Instagram Live broadcast, featuring a Q&A with Dara Kass, an emergency room doctor who recovered from COVID-19.

“Even though this is a tough time for the country, I hope you’re also finding the benefits and blessings that can come with this shock and this change that we’re living with,” Buttigieg said near the start of the broadcast. Here’s the full video:

“Obviously, I’ve taken advantage of the simple fact of not having to shave every day,” Buttigieg added. “We’ll see if that lasts, but it’s one reminder that there’s freedom in the breakup of routine, even as we have a lot of concern, too. I’m valuing the chance to be at home, the chance to spend time with Chasten, who sends his greetings, even as we gear up for what’s going to be a very difficult time. I hope we’re also able to concentrate on what matters most in life.”

Chasten Buttigieg offered a sneak preview of his husband’s beard earlier this week, in his own Instagram Live broadcast:

“Oh look who’s joining us— the beard himself,” Chasten Buttigieg tells supporters on Instagram, introducing husband and former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg (and dog, Buddy, moments later). pic.twitter.com/9wmhASx4db — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 23, 2020

Chasten Buttigieg asks husband Pete Buttigieg what people should do to help during COVID-19– he says, “Just as we know Washington right now is working on a package, it’s going to be really important to have one that supports individuals as well as businesses.” pic.twitter.com/tBeUwLahXZ — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 23, 2020

It’s a meme come true, if you will. More reactions below.

