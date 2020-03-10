Biden Gets in Heated Exchange with Worker Who Accuses Him of Wanting to Take Guns Away: ‘You’re Full of Sh*t … Don’t Be Such a Horse’s Ass’ — WATCH

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited an under-construction auto plant in Detroit on Tuesday morning and had a sharp exchange with a worker who, quoting a “viral video,” accused the former vice president of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns.”

“You’re full of sh*t,” said Biden, pointing at the man. “I support the Second Amendment. … I’m not taking your gun away. I did not say that. I’d take your AR-14s away.”

“This is not okay,” said the worker, swiping at Biden’s pointed hand.

“Don’t tell me what to do,” Biden responded.

“You’re working for me, man,” said the worker.

Replied Biden: “Give me a break man, don’t be such a horse’s ass.”

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right."



"I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

Biden was praised on social media following the exchange as ‘Good For Joe’ trended on Twitter:

"Good for Joe" is trending. I'm glad @JoeBiden stands up to the NRA's nonsense. He's been doing it his entire career. — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) March 10, 2020

Good for Joe for not taking any sh*t from ammosexuals — and for standing up against the NRA, gun lobby, and gun manufacturers.



These are the EXACT blood-soaked organizations, and industries that Bernie Sanders has supported for 40 years. https://t.co/Jipe6GDYRi — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 10, 2020

Good for Joe for not taking crap like that. For those who posted that video everywhere hoping it would hurt Biden looks like that backfired. — Ray Beck (@niteowl41) March 10, 2020

Thank you! Talk radio/Trump/Fox news have lied about Ds wanting to take their guns for years. Good for Joe, too. https://t.co/5Qde3PcuLe — Laura McGinnis (@TxsleuthUSA) March 10, 2020