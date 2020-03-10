Towleroad Gay News

Trevor Noah Has Questions About Kamala Harris’s ‘Hostage-Style’ Biden Endorsement Video: WATCH

Trevor Noah

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah ribbed Senator Kamala Harris for her “hostage-style” endorsement video for Joe Biden which she released on Monday.

Said Noah after playing a clip of the video: “‘Now, please send $10,000 in unmarked bills so that my family can see me again.’ I don’t understand why Kamala Harris shot this hostage-style video to show her support for Joe Biden. It looks weird. It really does. I bet even the Taliban is looking at this video, like: ‘We had better lighting and we were in a cave! Much better, much better.'”

But Noah had further questions: “Also, it’s a little strange for me. I’m not going to lie. How is Kamala gonna endorse Joe Biden, and not acknowledge that she once called him a ‘friend of racists who opposed integrated public schools?’ Like, for me, you have to at least say ‘look, I know we’ve had our differences, but’ or something like that. Otherwise you make it seem like we’re crazy. Like you’re gaslighting us. … This is like when you were a kid. Did you ever sleep over at a friend’s house and you could hear their parents screaming at each other in the next room? And then they’d come out like, (happy voice) ‘hey, you guys want pizza for dinner?”

