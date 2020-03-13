Brazil’s President Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After Meeting with Trump: BREAKING

Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro has tested positive for coronavirus, days after he met with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The Mirror reports: [Bolsanaro] awaits the results of a second test on Friday to confirm the diagnosis. Bolsonaro dined with US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, along with his press secretary, who was diagnosed with the disease following the trip. Pictures and video show the Trump, Bolsonaro and his press secretary all in close proximity. Trump however told reporters on Thursday: “I’m not concerned.”

UPDATE: Bolsanaro now claims he tested negative for coronavirus.

