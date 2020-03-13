Trevor Noah Brutally Dissects Trump’s Coronavirus Speech: ‘It Was An Absolute Disaster’ (WATCH)

Calling the speech “as calming as a bag of fireworks dropped into a bag of cocaine,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah picked apart President Donald Trump’s fact-challenged emergency address on the coronavirus on Thursday night.

Mocking the futility and xenophobia of Trump’s 30-day ban on travel from Europe, Noah said closing borders has become the president’s “go-to solution for everything.”

“Does he do this in his personal life, too? Is Melania just like, ‘I don’t love you anymore, Donald.’ And he’s like, ‘Close the borders. No one’s getting in or out of this marriage,'” Noah said, before highlighting three major fact errors in the pre-written speech.

“Donald Trump’s presidential address turned about as calming as a pack of fireworks dropped into a bag of cocaine, because not only did he surprise everyone with this announcement, but it turns out he almost got everything wrong,” Noah said. “I’m sorry, but this is unbelievable. I would understand if Trump made mistakes if this whole thing was off the cuff, but how is it possible to get so many things wrong in a pre-written speech? This is crazy. Watching on Oval Office address shouldn’t be a game of two truths and a lie.”

Noah also pointed out that Trump exempted the United Kingdom from his travel ban, for one obvious reason: He owns three golf courses there.

“If Iran thought about it, they would just put a Trump golf course in Tehran,” Noah said. “They’d have a nuclear deal tomorrow. Trump would be like, ‘Now you’re enriching me and uranium. It’s a win-win.'”

Finally, Noah played a “blooper reel” of hot-mic outtakes, including when the president exclaimed, “Oh f–k” shortly before the address.

“Despite the efforts of sports leagues, amusement parks, and state and local governments, unfortunately, the man at the top just does not seem to have his shit together,” Noah concluded. “And with coronavirus now in full pandemic mode, all I have to say to that is, ‘Oh f–k!'”