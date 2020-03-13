Trump Falsely Claims Obama Caused CDC’s Coronavirus Debacle: ‘Blame the Black Man. AGAIN.’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning and attempted to blame — you guessed it, Barack Obama — for the federal government’s disastrous response to the coroanvirus outbreak.

For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

…. Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go! March 13, 2020

The Washington Post fact-checked Trump’s claims, giving them its highest “whopper” rating of Four Pinocchios: When things get tough in the Trump administration, the president has a default position — blame Barack Obama. The administration has been under fire for its failure to quickly expand testing for coronavirus across the United States; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had distributed flawed tests to state and local health departments. The lack of tests, compared with countries like South Korea that have tested tens of thousands of people, has meant the possible spread of the virus in the United States may be hidden. Trump suggested the problem instead was an “Obama rule” on testing that his administration had recently overturned. But this is completely wrong. … Trump is looking for scapegoats to excuse his administration’s sluggish efforts to expand testing. But he cannot blame Obama. There was no “Obama rule,” just draft guidance that never took effect and was withdrawn before Trump took office.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Facts: The Obama administration tested 1 million people for H1N1 in the first month after the first US diagnosed case.



The first US #coronavirus case was 50+ days ago. And we haven't event tested 10,000 people yet. https://t.co/LxRH62NIDw — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) March 13, 2020

To quote Harry Truman, "The buck stops everywhere but here." https://t.co/RLi7kU90Th — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) March 13, 2020

“Falsely laying blame at the President who left office three years ago will only make it more apparent that this President has zero idea what he is doing.” 2/2 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 13, 2020

As Trump tries blaming Obama for CDC problems, let's recall:



-Every Trump budget has proposed cutting CDC's budget. His OMB chief still backs cutting $1.2 billion this year



-Trump's 2017 hiring freeze left 700 CDC positions vacant



(From May 2017👇) https://t.co/q5hO0g9flt — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) March 13, 2020

Please listen.



Trump’s already blaming others for his failure. Obama. Democrats. The CDC. Foreigners. It’s going to increase until he builds a movement of anger to hide his fault.



This is how authoritarians work. Always. He will seize power, endanger everything. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 13, 2020

So trump is now blaming Obama, Biden and the CDC Apparently he has not been in charge of the federal government until yesterday…or was he in charge while cutting the budget? What about last week when he said there are millions of tests available? #confused #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vFUfhrG50U — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 13, 2020

There is a pandemic killing people. The stock market had the 4th worst day in US history. President Trump is tweeting attacks on the Centers for Disease Control, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. He simply cannot comprehend anything other than self-praise and deflecting blame. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 13, 2020

Fact:



We would be in an infinitely better position if Trump had responded to Coronavirus like Obama/Biden responded to H1N1.



Obama tested 1 million in the first month to properly scope and treat the epidemic.



Trump has tested 10,000 and now we’re flying blind. https://t.co/ALfjvtjvTo — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 13, 2020

It is our responsibility to counter lies put out by Trump on this platform. He has claimed the Obama administration did nothing in response to H1N1.



FALSE. In fact, over a million tests had been performed within weeks of the outbreak. Trump is trying to obscure his own failure. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 13, 2020

• Donald Trump’s only concern is about his re-election campaign.

• He doesn’t have a plan.

• He will blame this on everyone. He’ll blame Obama. He’ll blame Powell (fed chair) he’ll blame everyone. But take no ownership. https://t.co/p8nhTn84hL — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) March 13, 2020