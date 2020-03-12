Broadway Goes Dark, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Chelsea Manning, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Billie Eilish, Donovan Mitchell: HOT LINKS

COINCIDENCE?: Trump’s coronavirus travel ban excludes the countries where he has golf courses struggling for business. Trump has two properties in the UK — Trump Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links in Scotland — as well as another in Doonbeg, Ireland.

WINGNUT OF THE DAY: Trump-loving pastor attacks ‘sissy’ churches that cancel events to protect people from coronavirus

Right-wing evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth has no time for "loser" pastors who are canceling services because of the coronavirus, saying they should instead be holding mass gatherings to demonstrate the power of their faith. pic.twitter.com/XNXJ89AE32 March 11, 2020

ON SECOND THOUGHT: Trump cancels Nevada, Colorado, Wisconsin campaign events as coronavirus spreads. The president had previously opted against halting his campaign tour as he tried to assure the nation that the outbreak wasn’t a catastrophic emergency.

‘WE ARE FLYING BLIND’: Lawmakers fume amid lack of coronavirus testing and answers. Rep. Sean Maloney of New York said it was “simply the worst briefing I’ve ever received in seven or eight years in Congress.”

LIGHTS GO OUT: Broadway shutting down all productions over coronavirus pandemic

WHAT WE SHOULD BE DOING: Biden rolls out plan to combat coronavirus

MINIMIZING TRAVEL: Dem debate moved to D.C. over coronavirus concerns

BASEBALL ON HOLD: MLB expected to suspend operations, including spring training, reports say

NOT SO JAZZY: Donovan Mitchell Has with Coronavirus, Second Utah Jazz Player to Be Diagnosed

NOT SO FAST: ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Pushes Back Release Date By a Year Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

FINALLY: Congress shuts down Capitol to the public, White House cancels tours amid coronavirus pandemic

NO NO PROMO HOMO: Federal Judge Strikes Down Anti-Gay South Carolina Sex Education Statute

HOOKED UP: Grindr Announces Grindr Lite for Emerging Markets

ON THE MEND: Chelsea Manning recovering in hospital after suicide attempt in jail

KEEP IT CLEAN: Love — and sex — in the time of coronavirus. “If you think there’s even a minor chance that you’re feeling bad and you just feel bad for whatever reason, please don’t go to the bar, please don’t get on Grindr or Tinder for a hookup that night.”

BRANCHING OUT: Lady Gaga Preps New Anthology Book ‘Channel Kindness’

OVERKILL: Naomi Campbell Rocked Some Hazmat Chic Because Of Coronavirus

VIRGINIA: High School students in Wythe County say a county supervisor personally attacked them for being gay

SINGALONG OF THE DAY: Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy,” American Airlines Arena, Miami

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Kike Alba