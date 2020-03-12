GOP Sen. Rick Scott Self-Quarantines After Contact with Brazilian Official at Mar-a-Lago

Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott is self-quarantining after he had contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for coronavirus at Mar-a-Lago last weekend.

President Donald Trump also had contact with Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for President Jair Bolsonaro. However, Trump shrugged off any risk earlier Thursday, saying “I’m not concerned.”

JUST IN: Sen. Rick SCOTT (R-Fla.) self-quarantining after contact with Brazilian delegation. pic.twitter.com/rPuOebnuNa March 12, 2020

NBCMiami.com reports: Florida Sen. Rick Scott said he placed himself in quarantine after he may have been in contact with the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the new coronavirus after traveling to South Florida. The communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, had traveled with Bolsonaro on a three-day U.S. trip and attended a meeting with President Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. A statement from the president’s communications office on Thursday said Wajngarten’s test results have come back positive. Scott said he didn’t believe he interacted with Wajngarten, but was in the same room with him. Scott said the Brazilian Embassy said Wajngarten had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference.

Re Brazilian official who tested positive: "Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time," says @PressSec . March 12, 2020

In other words, The president and vice president had *some* interactions with the individual who tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/mHWaAIMFUq — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 12, 2020

“Almost” – he’s in a photo with him https://t.co/HK60Uct16P — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) March 12, 2020

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has been among the group of Republicans who has been consistently referring to it as the "Chinese Coronavirus" in his statements, but not in the one announcing his own self-quarantine today. — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) March 12, 2020