Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, RuPaul, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Dixie Chicks: HOT LINKS

WTF: Trump cancels, then re-reschedules trip to CDC after coronavirus scare

President Trump says he may still visit the @CDCgov headquarters in Atlanta after canceling trip over concerns that an individual at the CDC had contracted the coronavirus. The person tested negative for the disease. https://t.co/EF832Lnig9 pic.twitter.com/obwm7jkWVP — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 6, 2020

SOUNDING THE ALARM: Quarantined Nurse’s Blistering Letter Goes Viral, Rails Against The CDC’s Coronoavirus Reponse

FESTIVAL FALLOUT: Coachella Could Get Canceled Over Coronavirus

SICK IN THE HEAD: CNBC’s Rick Santelli suggests giving everyone coronavirus to spare the economy

This is absolutely horrifying.



Rick Santelli on @CNBC says we should consider giving coronavirus to everybody to just get it over with.



That way it won’t wreak so much havoc on the economy.



This is your brain on capitalism.pic.twitter.com/Uv5UYyKtxy — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) March 5, 2020

‘WE’LL BE CUTTING’: Trump promises to slash spending on entitlements during Fox News town hall

Here's the deal, folks: social security is on the ballot this year, and the choice couldn't be clearer:



I'll protect and expand it. Donald Trump will cut it and take it away. https://t.co/Nyez4ihOPa — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 6, 2020

Here's the deal: Joe Biden has repeatedly advocated for cuts to Social Security. I've fought my whole career to protect and expand it. https://t.co/l9TW9nGXeM — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 6, 2020

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Biden unveils extensive LGBTQ plan, drawing on Obama-era achievements

For all the hard-won progress we've made in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality, we're not done — not nearly. That's why I just released my plan to advance LGBTQ+ equality in America and around the world: https://t.co/RSlFCrVlrZ pic.twitter.com/8GJxnx5h8f — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 6, 2020

STRESS SEX: Bill Clinton: Monica Lewinsky affair was to ‘manage my anxieties’

Bill Clinton opens up about the Monica Lewinsky affair in Hillary Clinton’s Hulu documentary:



“I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by it, unfairly I think, over the years I’ve watched her try to get a normal life again” pic.twitter.com/v2RoVCrQ8j — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2020

LOUISIANA: Anti-gay sign in religious leader’s yard sparks protest outside Bossier City church

END OF THE ROAD: RuPaul’s ‘AJ & The Queen’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

FIGHTING FASCISM: Life Inside Poland’s LGBT-Free Zones

TALKSHOW CLIP OF THE DAY: Demi Lovato Looked to Justin Bieber for Inspiration During Recent Struggles

ON THE RAGS: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

MUSCI VIDEO OF THE DAY: Megan Thee Stallion, “B.I.T.C.H.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY II: The Dixie Chicks, “Gaslighter”

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Greyhound

FRIDAY FUR: Vitaliy Kozlovskiy