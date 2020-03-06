One Million Moms: Marvel is Trying to Indoctrinate Families with Gay Superhero

Phastos

Back in December, we reported that The Eternals will feature Marvel’s first openly gay superhero, in the form of Phastos, played by Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry.

Right on cue, anti-LGBT hate group One Millions Moms is calling for a boycott of the film, set for release on Nov. 6.

“There have been numerous attempts by the entertainment industry to indoctrinate families with the LGBTQ agenda discretely and now more overtly,” the group wrote Friday. “1MM wants parents to be forewarned so they are not caught off guard with this upcoming Marvel film. This would surprise most conservative families since it would be unexpected so 1MM needs your help in getting the word out to as many people as possible. Marvel has decided to be politically correct instead of providing family friendly programming. Marvel should stick to entertaining, not pushing an agenda. Please share this with your friends and family to make sure they are aware of the gay superhero character in The Eternals and not blindsided by it. As moms, we all want to know when Marvel is attempting to desensitize our family by normalizing the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

Entertainment recently reported that Phastos will kiss his husband, played by gay Little America star Haaz Sleiman (below), in The Eternals.

“It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss,” Sleiman said. “Everyone cried on set. For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious; we forget to connect on that human part.”

Cinemablend has a full breakdown of Phastos’ character from the pages of Marvel Comics.



