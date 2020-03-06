Man Displays Nazi Flag at Bernie Sanders Rally: ‘This is the Hatred Unleashed by Trump’ (WATCH)

An apparent white supremacist (Donald Trump supporter?) displayed a Nazi flag at a Bernie Sanders rally in Phoenix on Thursday night:

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/H_ABMhwOSRQ?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

After he was escorted out of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the man shouted the N-word at one of Sanders’ black supporters:

a literal nazi was waving a nazi flag at a bernie sanders rally & after he was kicked out he called a black man the n wordpic.twitter.com/wksoXzWeAc March 6, 2020

Sanders, who is Jewish, didn’t initially notice the flag, but turned around in time to see the unidentified man being escorted out. “Whoever it was, I think they’re a little outnumbered tonight,” Sanders said.

The Hill notes that Sanders is the son of Polish immigrants who fled the Holocaust in Europe, where many of his relatives were killed.

Brianna Westbrook, a national surrogate for the Sanders campaign, told the Washington Post the incident was one of several involving protesters who disrupted the Phoenix rally.

“Later in the night, other people waving banners bearing President Trump’s name also got into minor scuffles with Sanders supporters and were promptly removed from the venue by uniformed officers,” the Post reported.

A few reactions from Twitter below.

Absolutely sickening — and scary — to see someone proudly brandishing a Nazi flag at a Bernie rally tonight.



This is the hatred unleashed by Trump and the GOP.



All people of conscience must condemn this antisemitism against the most visible Jewish politician in the country. https://t.co/uhEgADXe2z — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) March 6, 2020

Last night someone unfurled a Nazi flag behind Bernie Sanders – a Jewish man whose family was murdered in the Holocaust. This is the hate Trump has emboldened in the US – and a stark reminder of the time we live in. Shout down antisemitism & racism always #safetythroughsolidarity pic.twitter.com/NJSZhF5lbn — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) March 6, 2020

Horrifying. Last night, a man brandished a Nazi flag at a Bernie Sanders rally in Arizona.



It’s a clear attack on the only Jewish presidential candidate — in a time of rising white nationalism & antisemitism spurred on by Trump & the GOP.



It must be condemned all over the news. pic.twitter.com/Y0XEbpvCtk — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) March 6, 2020

Hanging a swastika at the rally of a presidential candidate who is Jewish and had family executed by Nazi’s during the Holocaust is disturbing and threatening.



Both VP Biden and Sen. Sanders should have secret service protection going forward. — Stacey Walker (@swalker06) March 6, 2020