Man Displays Nazi Flag at Bernie Sanders Rally: ‘This is the Hatred Unleashed by Trump’ (WATCH)

An apparent white supremacist (Donald Trump supporter?) displayed a Nazi flag at a Bernie Sanders rally in Phoenix on Thursday night:
After he was escorted out of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the man shouted the N-word at one of Sanders’ black supporters:
Sanders, who is Jewish, didn’t initially notice the flag, but turned around in time to see the unidentified man being escorted out. “Whoever it was, I think they’re a little outnumbered tonight,” Sanders said.
The Hill notes that Sanders is the son of Polish immigrants who fled the Holocaust in Europe, where many of his relatives were killed.
Brianna Westbrook, a national surrogate for the Sanders campaign, told the Washington Post the incident was one of several involving protesters who disrupted the Phoenix rally.
“Later in the night, other people waving banners bearing President Trump’s name also got into minor scuffles with Sanders supporters and were promptly removed from the venue by uniformed officers,” the Post reported.
