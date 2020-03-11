Dr. Anthony Fauci Gives No Fs About Hannity’s Coronavirus Propaganda, Gives His Viewers ‘An Accurate Idea About What Goes On’ — WATCH

FOX News host Sean Hannity has been pushing propaganda for days in praise of Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus and perhaps expected White House coronavirus task force leader and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci to do the same, but Fauci was able to get a few facts out to the faux news followers.

Said Hannity: “So the average age mortality for corona is 80. So this virus is impacting people with compromised immune systems, underlying other medical conditions are the most vulnerable. What about the other 99 percent? If people got the virus, worst-case scenario, how dangerous is it to them, compared maybe to the regular flu?”

Said Fauci: “About 80 percent of the people who get infected will do well, they’ll get sick. They’ll be uncomfortable, they’r not gonna feel well, but they’re going to spontaneously recover. About 15 percent of them, according to the data from China, Korea, etc, those are individuals that are going to get into trouble, and the mortality in that group is very high.”

“But Sean, to make sure your viewers get an accurate idea about what goes on, you mentioned seasonal flu,” Fauci added. “The mortality for seasonal flu is 0.1 [percent]. The mortality for this is about two, two-and-a-half percent. It’s probably lower than that, it’s probably closer to one. But even if it’s one, it’s 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu. You gotta make sure that people understand that!”