At last night’s Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, coronavirus response dominated the discussion, but the headline maker was Biden’s commitment to pick a woman as his running mate. Biden also committed to nominating a black woman to the Supreme Court.

Joe Biden commits to choosing a woman as his running mate at CNN's #DemDebate. Bernie Sanders says "in all likelihood" he will too. https://t.co/BMja4ohwcv pic.twitter.com/DJn5ZceWEm — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2020

Sanders said “in all likelihood” he would pick a woman too. “It is making sure we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there, so my very strong tendency is to move in that direction.”