Keri Hilson Spreads Bogus Conspiracy Theory That 5G Networks Cause Coronavirus

Singer-songwriter Keri Hilson, best known for her performance in Timbaland’s 2007 hit “The Way I Are”, trended on Twitter Monday after spreading a bogus conspiracy theory to her 4.2 million followers that coronavirus is caused by 5G networks. This debunked theory was launched on the Millennium Report, an anti-5G website, according to Politifact.

Wrote Hilson: “People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!”

5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ March 16, 2020

More on last tweet… (READ IT)! pic.twitter.com/wX85CX2ItI — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus. pic.twitter.com/er1lib7hrU March 16, 2020

Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories)… — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

Twitter users responded:

Whoever threw that Beyoncé CD at you threw it a little too hard… — Twerk-Bajir (@JoePGould) March 16, 2020

This goes to show, not everyone with a Twitter checkmark is smart.



They make tweets just as dumb as us. — Ay don't cough on me (@OfficialAyStar) March 16, 2020

with the following you have, tweeting this is deeply irresponsible. shame on you. — 🧶 (@aIexasendtweet) March 16, 2020