‘Drag Race’ Contestant Sorry for Catfishing Young Actors, Convincing One to Masturbate on Camera

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Sherry Pie (Facebook)

Joey Gugliemelli, aka Sherry Pie, a contestant on the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, apologized Thursday in a Facebook post for allegedly catfishing several young actors.

BuzzFeed News reports: At least five aspiring young actors told BuzzFeed News a contestant on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race catfished them over several years via email, posing as a casting director who led them to submit embarrassing audition tapes of themselves saying and doing degrading things. One of the young men said he even agreed to masturbate on camera as part of the audition process. Joey Gugliemelli, better known by his drag persona Sherry Pie, is alleged to have deceived his former classmates at SUNY Cortland in New York, as well as actors he worked with in a Nebraska theater company.

The allegations came to light following a Facebook post by one of Gugliemelli’s victims, Ben Shimkus (below). VH-1, which airs RuPaul’s Drag Race, didn’t initially respond to requests for comment, but later referred BuzzFeed News to Gugliemelli’s post.