NHL Joins NBA and MLS in Suspending Season; Several Conference Basketball Tournaments Canceled

The NHL joined the NBA and MLS on Thursday in suspending its season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

NJ.com reports: The NHL’s decision followed the NBA’s move to suspend its schedule on Wednesday night when Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the postponement of a game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The NHL regular season was scheduled to end on Saturday, April 4, with the Stanley Cup Playoffs set to begin the following week. A timeline for when and how play could resume has not been made clear.

Several NCAA conferences also canceled their men’s college basketball tournaments.

Scripps National reports: The American Athletic Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten, Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference, the Southeastern Conference, and the Western Athletic Conference announced Thursday that they are all canceling their men’s basketball tournaments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Men’s Basketball Tournament (March Madness) will be played without fans, but that decision now appears to be in doubt.