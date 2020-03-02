Paul Begala: ‘It’s a Certainty’ That Trump Will Dump Mike Pence and Put Nikki Haley on the Ticket — WATCH

Asked to give a prediction about the coming election cycle will bring, CNN commentator Paul Begala told attendees of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) 2020 policy conference on Monday that “it’s a certainty” Donald Trump will replace Mike Pence with Nikki Haley on his 2020 ticket.

Said Begala: “This is not a prediction. It’s a certainty. On Thursday, July 16, that’s the date the Democrat gives his or her acceptance address. On that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. He’s gonna dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms. You watch. Guaranteed.”