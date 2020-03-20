Stacey Abrams Would Be Joe Biden’s Best Choice for Vice President, Analysis Shows

Stacey Abrams would be the best choice for a vice presidential running mate among five potential options for likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to a new analysis.

NBC News reports: Way to Win, a women-led network of deep-pocketed donors, commissioned Data for Progress to look into potential vice presidential picks after Super Tuesday, when Biden ran up an imposing delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders. The think tank, whose polls of presidential primary contests this year have been highly regarded for their accuracy, conducted an online survey of 4,998 likely voters across the country on March 12 to gauge how potential Democratic tickets would fare against Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The group tested five buzzed-about potential options: Abrams and Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey (Biden has since committed to picking a woman). Data for Progress founder Sean McElwee wrote in a memo analyzing the findings that Abrams performed uniquely well across a range of demographic groups, including both independent voters and core Democratic constituencies whose lower-than-expected turnout in 2016 hurt Hillary Clinton.

Since narrowly losing the Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018, Abrams has been focused on tackling voter suppression. Last month, she said she “would be honored” to run for vice president.

“It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no or to pretend, ‘Oh, no, I don’t want it,'” Abrams said. “Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America. Of course I want to be a patriot and do this work.”