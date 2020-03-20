Over 100 Pride Celebrations Have Been Canceled or Postponed, Including Dozens in the U.S.

More than 100 LGBTQ Pride celebrations have been canceled or postponed across the globe in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we face an unprecedented global threat, our Pride movement will come together to support each other and create community at a time when we need it most” – Linda DeMarco



Learn more: https://t.co/RYAqDKsMC4



photo credit: https://t.co/YLSD5YqoNc pic.twitter.com/uTedj1Tnzd — InterPride (@InterPride) March 20, 2020

Metro Weekly reports: InterPride and the European Pride Organisers Association are joining forces to form a new group to “coordinate the Pride movement’s response at the international level.” “As we face an unprecedented global threat, our Pride movement will come together to support each other and create community at a time when we need it most,” Linda DeMarco, co-president of InterPride, said in a statement. “Today brings the devastating news that the number of Prides canceling or postponing because of COVID19 will pass 100, and it’s very clear that this pandemic is going to have a huge impact on our movement,” said Kristine Garina, president of European Pride Organisers Association, in a statement. “Right now we must all be focusing first on our own wellbeing and the welfare of those around us, but we are passionate about Pride and we will work together, and do all we can, to help Pride organizers get through this.

Click here for a full list of Pride celebrations that have been canceled or postponed.

Last week, Billboard took a closer look at the likely impact of the crisis on Pride celebrations: With the vast majority of U.S. Pride celebrations slated for the months of June and July, L.A. Pride’s postponement might be a bellwether. Currently, most American Pride parades and festivals — including New York City’s — are moving forward with what San Diego Pride has described as “informed and cautious optimism.” But a source close to a different U.S. city’s Pride fest believes it will be nearly impossible for their summer celebration to go ahead as planned. … While the situation remains in flux, ways of mitigating the spread during gatherings are roughly the same, whether it’s a celebration of Nordic Pride or North Carolina Pride. Organizers from NYC to L.A. are coming up with plans to maximize cleanliness during celebrations, from wiping down surfaces, floats and microphones to offering an abundance of hand sanitizer to educating volunteers on what to do if attendees become ill.