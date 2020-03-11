Trump Announces 30-Day Halt to Incoming Flights from Europe in Oval Office Coronavirus Address: WATCH

Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office in an attempt to assure the nation that his administration was in control of the coronavirus outbreak which has grown to more than 1,000 cases in the U.S. Among his actions is a 30-day ban on incoming flights from Europe.

The NYT reports: “The president also said health insurance companies had agreed to extend insurance coverage to cover coronavirus treatments as well as waive related co-payments.Mr. Trump added that he planned to soon announce emergency action to provide financial relief for workers who fall ill or need to be quarantined. He said he would ask Congress to take legislative action to extend that relief but did not detail what that would be. He said he would instruct the Treasury Department to ‘defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted.'”