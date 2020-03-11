‘The Daily Show’ Blasts Trump’s Incompetent Coronavirus Response in Brutal Disaster Movie Parody ‘Pandumbic’ — WATCH

The Daily Show on Tuesday night exposed Donald Trump’s incompetence in dealing with the coronavirus with a brutal parody trailer for a disaster movie: PANDUMBIC.

In the clip, Trump proclaims “this is a flu. This is like a flu,” as the screen reads, “the deadly coronavirus is spreading and the man in charge is the dumbest person alive.”

After a montage highlighting the growing number of cases, Trump is shown saying that there are only five people infected and pretty soon “we could be at just one or two people.”

The clip blasts Trump as “a man immune….to information.” It shows the president shaking hands with a crowd alongside narration about how the CDC has recommended staying away from crowds and shaking hands, and continues.

“From the guy who brought you Windmills Cause Cancer….”