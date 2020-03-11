Bernie Sanders to Give Statement on Status of His Campaign: WATCH LIVE

Bernie Sanders is scheduled to give remarks at 1 pm ET in Vermont about the status of his campaign following disappointing results in Super Tuesday 2 states.

The NYT reports: “Mr. Sanders spent the morning at home with his wife, Jane, on Wednesday, while aides and advisers debated the way forward in his increasingly long-shot campaign. He canceled a scheduled conference call with surrogates, saying in an email to them that it would be rescheduled “so that we can better provide you with the most updated plans for upcoming states,’’ according to a copy obtained by The New York Times.”