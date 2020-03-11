Pete Dominick Rips ‘Privileged’ Bernie Supporters Who Won’t Vote for Another Democratic Candidate: WATCH

Stand-up comic and MSNBC commentator Pete Dominick blasted “Bernie or Bust” voters who say they won’t vote for any other Democratic nominee.

Said Ali Velshi as results came in.: “If you look back at 2016, there were a percentage of people who voted for Bernie Sanders and when he didn’t win the nomination, voted for Donald Trump. Donald Trump doesn’t need a lot to win this election.”

Replied Dominick: “To say that you’re not going to vote for the Democratic nominee is to admit that you have a tremendous privilege. You have nothing to worry about apparently. Because the Supreme Court is at stake, democracy is at stake, and the planet is at stake. And now we have a pandemic, and if you think that Joe Biden and his administration wouldn’t handle it better than Donald Trump and his administration, I’ve got news for you. You’ve been completely duped.”

“This idea that you’re not going to vote because you didn’t get what you want, I mean, I’m as progressive as it gets, I would have loved to see Bernie do better,” Dominick added. “But that doesn’t mean you’re not going to still be part of the game. What kind of a person, what kind of a life, and what kind of desires, needs, and insecurities do you need to be convinced that you absolutely have to vote for whoever the Democrats nominate so that we can get this madman out of the White House?”