Donald Trump on Sunday touted his TV ratings as the U.S. death toll for coronavirus climbed to more than 2,300.

Trump’s tweet was part of another attack on the media meant to distract from the fact that he is failing to respond competently to the COVID-19 crisis, about which he once said, “like a miracle, it will disappear.”

…On Monday, nearly 12.2 million people watched Mr. Trump’s briefing on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to Nielsen — ‘Monday Night Football’ numbers. Millions more are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites, and the audience is expanding. On Monday, Fox News… March 29, 2020

…The CBS News poll said 13 percent of Republicans trusted the news media for information about the virus.” Michael M. Grynbaum @NYTimes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.! March 29, 2020

Polls are showing tremendous disapproval of Lamestream Media coverage of the Virus crisis. The Fake News just hasn’t figured that out yet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020