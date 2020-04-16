After Begging Others to Stay Home, Ivanka Trump Traveled 200 Miles to Her Father’s Golf Club: VIDEO

On March 29, Ivanka Trump posted a video to Twitter pleading with people to stay home to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” she said in the video. “Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread.”

In these toughest of times, America shows her spirit and strength. This will end and we will emerge stronger than ever before.



In the meantime, social distancing saves lives! Please do your part. We are all in this together. 💛



[Part 1] pic.twitter.com/iYzMunLJyO March 30, 2020

Days later, Ivanka Trump traveled from Washington, D.C., to her father’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J. She was accompanied by her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children.

While Kushner later returned to D.C., Ivanka remained at Bedminster, where she has been working remotely, according to reports. Their trip violated not only federal social-distancing guidelines, which call for people to avoid discretionary travel, but also a stay-at-home order issued by Washington, D.C. Mayor Mayor Muriel Bowser on April 1.

The New York Times reports: Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom. A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. Kushner returned to the White House, where he has been helping marshal the forces of government for the war his father-in-law says he is waging against the coronavirus. Ms. Trump has continued to work from Bedminster, taking calls and spending time there with her children, the people said. Ms. Trump has told people that the club is currently shut down, making it more socially distant than her mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, where she had been spotted running on occasion in Rock Creek Park.