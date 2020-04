If you wondered why Anderson Cooper was walking around with his hand up to his head late last week, it’s because he tried to buzz his own hair while social distancing from his barber.

Said Cooper to CNN’s Sanjay Gupta: “I’m hoping you make a tutorial about how to give yourself a haircut, because last night I took a razor and buzzed my head, and I gave myself a giant bald spot over here, which I find very… I missed”