As U.S. Death Toll Hits 15,000, Trump Boasts About TV Ratings for Coronavirus Press Briefings

Shortly after the U.S. death toll from coronavirus surpassed 15,000, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to attack the Wall Street Journal over an editorial criticizing his daily press briefings.
“The Wall Street Journal always ‘forgets’ to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are ‘through the roof’ (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News!” Trump wrote.
The editorial, titled “Trump’s Wasted Briefings,” accused the president of making the briefings about himself — and that bit of irony was not lost on the New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman.
“‘I’m getting good ratings therefore it’s praiseworthy’ is in fact confirmation of what the WSJ wrote about how potus sees the briefings,” Haberman wrote in response to Trump’s tweet.
