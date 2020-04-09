Jobless Numbers, Gov. Cuomo, Dr. Fauci, Auli’i Cravalho, Lil Nas X, ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Tiger King,’ Brandi Carlile, Lady Antebellum: HOT LINKS

OUT OF WORK: U.S. jobless claims top 6 million for second straight week

FLATTENING THE CURVE: N.Y. Reports Highest Daily Death Toll; Hospitalizations Plunge

200 coronavirus patients in New York State were hospitalized Wednesday; lowest amount since March 18.



“All of this data suggests that we are flattening the curve so far,” NY Gov. Cuomo says. pic.twitter.com/Trrnj0PyJC April 9, 2020

COVER UP: All DC Grocery Store Shoppers Must Wear Masks, Mayor Says

‘IT CAN BE IN THE CARDS’: Fauci Is Cautiously Optimistic About Summer Gatherings

When asked by @TonyDokoupil if he can envision a summer where we’re returning to beaches, celebrations, etc., Dr. Fauci said yes, “if we do the things that we need to do to prevent the resurgence” and “identify, isolate, contact, trace,” to avoid future spikes. pic.twitter.com/FBExwKcjrY — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 9, 2020

EASTER FOOLS: Kansas Republicans Undo Governor’s Coronavirus Order Prohibiting Large Religious Gatherings

UN-SAFEWAY: California Woman Arrested After Allegedly Licking, Contaminating Supermarket Items Worth $1,800

LIGHTS STAY OUT: Broadway Will Stay Closed Until At Least June

AND SO IT BEGINS: Poll finds Biden with 11-point national lead on Trump

EXIT INTERVIEW: Stephen Colbert Grills Bernie Sanders: Are You Endorsing Biden or Not?

TIKTOK OF THE DAY: Auli’i Cravalho, Star of Disney’s ‘Moana,’ Comes Out as Bisexual

auli'i cravalho is bi and that is ALL that matters to me 😌 pic.twitter.com/TA5IUchlSY — maggie (@fabraybeso) April 8, 2020

‘I 100% WANT TO REPRESENT THE LGBT COMMUNITY’: Lil Nas X Said He Was Planning To Die With The Secret That He Was Gay

‘BROKEBACK’ THROWBACK: Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Heath Ledger ‘Refused’ to Present at Oscars Over Brokeback Mountain Joke

BEHIND THE SCENES: Fox to Air One-Hour TMZ Special on ‘Tiger King’ Backstory

END OF AN ERA: The ‘Modern Family’ Series Finale Reminds Us Why It Changed History—and Why People Stopped Caring

LATE-NIGHT PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Brandi Carlile Pays Tribute To John Prine: “Hello In There”

VIRTUAL JAM OF THE DAY: Lady Antebellum’s ‘Islands In The Stream’ Cover For Kenny Rogers Tribute Will Blow You Away

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Homecoming, Season Two

TRAILER OF THE DAY NO. 2: The Half of It

THURSDAY THIRST: RogerZach