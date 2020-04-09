Towleroad Gay News

Jobless Numbers, Gov. Cuomo, Dr. Fauci, Auli’i Cravalho, Lil Nas X, ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Tiger King,’ Brandi Carlile, Lady Antebellum: HOT LINKS

OUT OF WORK: U.S. jobless claims top 6 million for second straight week

FLATTENING THE CURVE: N.Y. Reports Highest Daily Death Toll; Hospitalizations Plunge

COVER UP: All DC Grocery Store Shoppers Must Wear Masks, Mayor Says

‘IT CAN BE IN THE CARDS’: Fauci Is Cautiously Optimistic About Summer Gatherings

EASTER FOOLS: Kansas Republicans Undo Governor’s Coronavirus Order Prohibiting Large Religious Gatherings

UN-SAFEWAY: California Woman Arrested After Allegedly Licking, Contaminating Supermarket Items Worth $1,800

LIGHTS STAY OUT: Broadway Will Stay Closed Until At Least June

AND SO IT BEGINS: Poll finds Biden with 11-point national lead on Trump

EXIT INTERVIEW: Stephen Colbert Grills Bernie Sanders: Are You Endorsing Biden or Not?

TIKTOK OF THE DAY: Auli’i Cravalho, Star of Disney’s ‘Moana,’ Comes Out as Bisexual

‘I 100% WANT TO REPRESENT THE LGBT COMMUNITY’: Lil Nas X Said He Was Planning To Die With The Secret That He Was Gay

BROKEBACK’ THROWBACK: Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Heath Ledger ‘Refused’ to Present at Oscars Over Brokeback Mountain Joke

BEHIND THE SCENES: Fox to Air One-Hour TMZ Special on ‘Tiger King’ Backstory

END OF AN ERA: The ‘Modern Family’ Series Finale Reminds Us Why It Changed History—and Why People Stopped Caring

LATE-NIGHT PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Brandi Carlile Pays Tribute To John Prine: “Hello In There”

VIRTUAL JAM OF THE DAY: Lady Antebellum’s ‘Islands In The Stream’ Cover For Kenny Rogers Tribute Will Blow You Away

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Homecoming, Season Two

TRAILER OF THE DAY NO. 2: The Half of It

THURSDAY THIRST: RogerZach

