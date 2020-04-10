Billy Porter, Melissa Etheridge to Headline Virtual LGBTQ Fundraiser for Joe Biden

Billy Porter, Melissa Etheridge, Billie Jean King and Kristin Chenoweth are among the stars who will headline an LGBTQ fundraiser for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden later this month.

The April 23 event will be hosted by John Gile and Jeff Valenson, who were bundlers for Pete Buttigieg before he dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden.

NBC News reports: In an interview, Gile said the event would be modeled on a recent Rosie O’Donnell livestream fundraiser for The Actors Fund, which featured a series of performances and interviews with celebrities, including Porter and Chenoweth. “Guests” at the Biden event will donate $1,000, while sponsors will give $2,800 and “champions” will donate $5,600. Co-hosts commit to raise $20,000 for the campaign. Participants will be given instructions on how to join the event online. “We’re feeling very optimistic about November,” Gile said.