TrumpBurialPits Trends in Response to Mass Grave for Coronavirus Victims in NYC (VIDEO)

The hashtag #TrumpBurialPits was trending Friday morning on Twitter after New York City began burying coronavirus victims in a mass grave on Hart Island.
Syracuse.com reports: Aerial photos taken Thursday by the Associated Press shows workers wearing hazmat suits or other personal protective equipment (PPE) while digging graves on NYC’s Hart Island, the largest public burial ground in the U.S. with more than 1 million people laid to rest over 131 acres. About 40 wooden caskets were seen lined up for burial on Thursday, and two new trenches have been dug in recent days.