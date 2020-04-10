TrumpBurialPits Trends in Response to Mass Grave for Coronavirus Victims in NYC (VIDEO)

The hashtag #TrumpBurialPits was trending Friday morning on Twitter after New York City began burying coronavirus victims in a mass grave on Hart Island.

NYC Mayor confirms they are now burying many #Covid19 corpses in mass graves on Hart Island. Today alone there were at least 40 coffins. The bodies are wrapped in body bags and placed in pine boxes, with their names scrawled on the top. Source: NY Post #TrumpBurialPits pic.twitter.com/2yb2pVVt3U — Jake Morphonios 🇵🇸 🇹🇭 😷 (@morphonios) April 10, 2020

Syracuse.com reports: Aerial photos taken Thursday by the Associated Press shows workers wearing hazmat suits or other personal protective equipment (PPE) while digging graves on NYC’s Hart Island, the largest public burial ground in the U.S. with more than 1 million people laid to rest over 131 acres. About 40 wooden caskets were seen lined up for burial on Thursday, and two new trenches have been dug in recent days.

This drone footage captures NYC workers burying bodies in a mass grave on Hart Island, just off the coast of the Bronx. For over a century, the island has served as a potter’s field for deceased with no known next of kin or families unable to pay for funerals. pic.twitter.com/wBVIGlX6aK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 9, 2020

