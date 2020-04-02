Brian Kemp, Chris Cuomo, Gay Blood Ban, Pulse Shooter, O.J. Simpson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Seth Meyers, Lauv, Lindsay Lohan, Ina Garten, Tom Holland: HOT LINKS

SO MUCH WINNING: US weekly jobless claims double to 6.6 million. “Sadly, this probably still underestimates the actual numbers because of the overload in the systems and not every call getting through,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “Even if we’re accurately calculating the numbers, we still likely have worse to come.”
DEADLY IGNORANCE: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he didn’t know asymptomatic people could transmit coronavirus
HE’S KILLING US: Trump Attacks Hospitals As Insatiable ‘Complainers’ Amid Crisis
PARTIAL VICTORY: The FDA Is Easing Its Ban On Blood Donations From Gay And Bisexual Men Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic
SIBLING RIVALRY: Chris Cuomo makes surprise appearance during brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing
RUNNING LOW: Cuomo says New York will exhaust ventilator stockpile in six days
‘I KNOW THIS LOOKS SURREAL’: Los Angeles mayor tells 4 million to wear masks
FORT LAUDERDALE: Cruise ship with sick passengers and sister ship will be allowed to dock in Florida. News that the ships will be allowed to dock follows passengers’ pleading for help after Florida’s governor said he did not want the ships’ passengers “dumped” there.
POSTPONED: Democratic National Convention pushed back to August
FOUR YEARS LATER: Employer of Pulse shooter cleared of negligence
TIGER KING: O.J. Simpson Just Accused Carole Baskin of Murdering Her Husband
IN MEMORIAM: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Zachary Quinto, more to honor Terrence McNally with livestream reading
LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: Seth Meyers Exposes Fox News’ Sean Hannity Over Huge Coronavirus ‘Hoax’ Lie
FEELING ISOLATED: Lauv Drops Acoustic Version of ‘Modern Loneliness’ to Benefit Crisis Relief Efforts
WHY NOT: Ina Garten made the biggest quarantine cosmopolitan cocktail ever
‘BACK TO ME’: Lindsay Lohan Released A Teaser For Her New Song
THURSDAY THIRST: Tom Holland of Spider-Man
