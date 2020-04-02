Brian Kemp, Chris Cuomo, Gay Blood Ban, Pulse Shooter, O.J. Simpson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Seth Meyers, Lauv, Lindsay Lohan, Ina Garten, Tom Holland: HOT LINKS

SO MUCH WINNING: US weekly jobless claims double to 6.6 million. “Sadly, this probably still underestimates the actual numbers because of the overload in the systems and not every call getting through,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “Even if we’re accurately calculating the numbers, we still likely have worse to come.”

DEADLY IGNORANCE: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he didn’t know asymptomatic people could transmit coronavirus

A stunning admission of deadly ignorance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who says he only just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit #Covid19. “[I]ndividuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.” pic.twitter.com/T7NZWk2GDR April 2, 2020

HE’S KILLING US: Trump Attacks Hospitals As Insatiable ‘Complainers’ Amid Crisis

….have been stocked up and ready long before this crisis hit. Other states are thrilled with the job we have done. Sending many Ventilators today, with thousands being built. 51 large cargo planes coming in with medical supplies. Prefer sending directly to hospitals. April 2, 2020

PARTIAL VICTORY: The FDA Is Easing Its Ban On Blood Donations From Gay And Bisexual Men Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

SIBLING RIVALRY: Chris Cuomo makes surprise appearance during brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing

.@ChrisCuomo updates his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about his health as he fights coronavirus in his basement, saying he had a fever dream that the governor came to him in a ballet outfit, and was waving a wand trying to make his coronavirus disappear. pic.twitter.com/hBDFR07a8n — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 2, 2020

RUNNING LOW: Cuomo says New York will exhaust ventilator stockpile in six days

‘I KNOW THIS LOOKS SURREAL’: Los Angeles mayor tells 4 million to wear masks

FORT LAUDERDALE: Cruise ship with sick passengers and sister ship will be allowed to dock in Florida. News that the ships will be allowed to dock follows passengers’ pleading for help after Florida’s governor said he did not want the ships’ passengers “dumped” there.

POSTPONED: Democratic National Convention pushed back to August

FOUR YEARS LATER: Employer of Pulse shooter cleared of negligence

TIGER KING: O.J. Simpson Just Accused Carole Baskin of Murdering Her Husband

IN MEMORIAM: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Zachary Quinto, more to honor Terrence McNally with livestream reading

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: Seth Meyers Exposes Fox News’ Sean Hannity Over Huge Coronavirus ‘Hoax’ Lie

FEELING ISOLATED: Lauv Drops Acoustic Version of ‘Modern Loneliness’ to Benefit Crisis Relief Efforts

WHY NOT: Ina Garten made the biggest quarantine cosmopolitan cocktail ever

‘BACK TO ME’: Lindsay Lohan Released A Teaser For Her New Song

The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now. “Back To Me” is out on Friday!



Pre-save here: https://t.co/eRV4hwJdGF pic.twitter.com/isU8BbHIeH — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) April 1, 2020

THURSDAY THIRST: Tom Holland of Spider-Man