Joe Exotic’s Husband Opens Up About His Marriage to the ‘Tiger King’ Star, Including Their Sex Life: LISTEN

Dillon Passage, Joe Exotic’s husband, revealed Wednesday the Tiger King protagonist is neither a top nor a bottom.



“I would just say he’s a power vers,” Passage said during an extended call-in interview with host Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live.

Passage, who now works as a bartender in Florida, also revealed that Joe is currently in quarantine in a federal prison, after being transferred from a jail where inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Before Joe was placed in isolation, Passage said he spoke to his husband three to five times a day.

“I do love Joe,” Passage said. “He’s been there for me through my darkest times, and I’m not just going to dip out and abandon him when he needs me most.”

When he first met Joe on Grindr in Oklahoma, Passage was 22 and addicted to prescription drugs including Xanax.

“I was in a really bad place in my life ,” he said. “I was going through a lot of things. I was an addict, and being around the animals kind of gave me a purpose. It brought me out of my depression. It was my own little rehab.”

On their first date, footage from which was included in the Netflix documentary, Joe serenaded Passage with a karaoke version of “This Old Town.”

“He was just super sweet to me, and he just came off as very genuine and a good down-to-earth guy,” Passage said, adding that they got married a little over two weeks after they met.

“We definitely jumped the gun, but I’m not ashamed of it whatsoever,” he said.

Asked about Tiger King, Passage said he feels the documentary “stayed true to the entire storyline.” He said he learned a lot from watching it about Joe’s past, including his long-running feud with Carole Baskin. “I tried to stay out of Joe’s business,” Passage said, adding that he believes Joe was set up by business partner Jeff Lowe, in a plot “orchestrated by a madman.”

“Personally, I don’t feel like I need to explain myself to the world,” Passage told Cohen. “My life wasn’t supposed to be put on blast, I wasn’t prepared for that. But Joe is a really good guy. He may have made some sketchy decisions, and I know he regrets them, but his intentions are really good at heart, and he would do anything to help anybody in need.”

Pressed about the couple’s sex life together, Passage said he too is versatile, but there was no S&M. “We actually never did anything like that, and he never asked me to either,” Passage said. “I knew he had done that in previous relationships.”

Passage also revealed that Joe’s “Prince Albert” penis piercing, mentioned in the show, is actually a relatively small padlock. However, Passage insisted that Joe remove it before sex. Also, they never had sex with big cats in the room.

Asked whether he has remained faithful to Joe, Passage said only that he is “very loyal.”

“He doesn’t want me to be alone, but he also doesn’t want me to move on, if that makes sense,” Passage said. “He doesn’t want me to leave, but I have no intention to leave. …. It’s a complicated situation.”

Listen to the full interview below.