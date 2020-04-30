Veteran NYC DJ Warren Gluck Has Died

Warren Gluck / Twitter

Tributes poured out on Thursday for veteran NYC-based DJ Warren Gluck, who died on Wednesday, April 29, according to reports on social media. The cause of death has not been reported.

From Gluck’s bio on the Fire Island Pines ‘Pines Party’ web page:

“For over 34 years Warren Gluck has been delighting dance floors with a varied and diverse DJing style that has earned him a devoted international fan base and universal respect from his DJing peers. Starting out in 1975 on Long Island, Warren was soon playing at all the gay dance clubs in the metropolitan NYC area. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Gluck’s growing popularity led to prestigious residencies at legendary New York nightclubs such as The Monster and The Saint. By the time the circuit scene started to really grow and flourish in the late 1980s, he helped develop the circuit’s musical definition, DJing at many of the big events around the country.

“Warren has played almost every major party in the U.S. from coast to coast, including the GMHC Morning Party on Fire Island, The Pines Party, The Saint-at-Large White and Black Parties in NYC, Hotlanta, Fireball in Chicago, The White Party and The Winter Party in Miami, Gay Days in Orlando, The San Diego Zoo Party, Gay Pride celebrations in NYC, San Francisco, Boston and Phoenix, Palm Springs White Party, Mardi Gras and Southern Decadence in New Orleans, and The Red Party in Columbus Ohio. In June 2005, he headlined New York’s 8,000-person Gay Pride Pier Dance for an unprecedented 6th time to rave reviews. In addition to big event parties, he maintained his Monster residency for over 25 years, and over the years made numerous appearances at the Ice Palace, Pavilion, and the Blue Whale on Fire Island, and the Paramount in Provincetown. He has traveled extensively for club dates, and is a resident DJ on the Atlantis gay cruises. For the past seven years he has played Boston’s High Tide Pride Boat Cruise, a personal favorite.”

The dance community mourns this morning. So sorry to hear of the loss of DJ Warren Gluck.https://t.co/OpibJX3JrH April 30, 2020

We have lost a legend, and a friend.

You made us dance; you made us love.

RIP DJ Warren Gluck, who passed away suddenly yesterday morning. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/80VhgqH1vq — JustCircuit (@JustCircuit) April 30, 2020

Warren Gluck, legendary Saint NYC DJ RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/eMTHiVtjvi — THE AIDS MEMORIAL (@theaidsmemorial) April 30, 2020