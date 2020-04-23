Eight of 10 Most Challenged Books in 2019 Were LGBT-Related, Including Parody of Pence’s Gay Bunny

Eight of the 10 most challenged books in 2019 were LGBT-related, according to an annual report from the American Library Association.

The New York Times reports: One of them parodied Marlon Bundo, Vice President Mike Pence’s rabbit. Another told a story about a marriage between two men. Other books on the 2019 list were stories about children and transgender identity. “This year, we saw the continuation of a trend of a rising number of challenges to L.G.B.T.Q. books,” said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, executive director of the library association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, which compiles the list. “Our concern is the fact that many of the books are age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate books intended for young people, but they are being challenged because they allegedly advance a political agenda or sexualize children,” she said. According to the association, the challenges came from parents, legislators and religious leaders.

More from Openly: The most recent list showed more objections than ever to gay- and trans-themed books, said the ALA, which releases an annual list. Since 2016, at least half of the most challenged books have been LGBT+ related, it said. “We’re seeing a pushback against diversity and an effort to silence the voices of LGBT people, and, in a very real sense, trying to push these voices back into the closet,” said Deborah Stone, head of the ALA’s office for intellectual freedom. … At the top of the list were Alex Gino’s “George” about a young trans girl and Susan Kuklin’s “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out,” it said.

View the full list of most challenged books here.