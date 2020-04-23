Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Cuomo, Jussie Smollett, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmy Kimmel, Kamala Harris, Shakira, Dillon Passage, Stanley Tucci: HOT LINKS

OF COURSE THEY DID: Task force members sent Birx to convince Trump to denounce Kemp’s Georgia reopening decision, source says. “I cannot defend this publicly,” Fauci said to others at the meeting, the source said. Members of the group agreed it was necessary to attempt to change Trump’s mind on the subject. They then asked Dr. Deborah Birx, the panel’s coordinator, to try to convince Trump to oppose Kemp’s move.

RIP: Elizabeth Warren’s brother dies of coronavirus

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM April 23, 2020

SWAMP THINGS: Trump Donor Hired Trump-Tied Lobbyists, Then Raked In Coronavirus Relief Cash

GONE TO THE DOGS: Former Labradoodle breeder was tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force

#WINNING: Jobless claims jump another 4.4 million — 26 million Americans have lost their jobs to the coronavirus

LOCKDOWN POLL: Only 13 percent of people would return to public places in next few weeks even if restrictions were lifted

QUARANTINE RECIPE OF THE DAY: Kamala Harris Teaches Mark Warner How to Make a Tuna Melt Without Making Entire Internet Barf

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, and Others to Appear in LGBTQ Livestream for COVID-19 Relief

TOSSED: Judge Throws Out Jussie Smollett’s Malicious Prosecution Countersuit Against Chicago Police

AWW: Andrew Cuomo Gets Emotional While Admitting He Worried Brother Chris ‘Could Die’ From Coronavirus

NEW NORMAL: LGBTQ activists join forces to reimagine Pride amid coronavirus pandemic

PPE PRIDE: Gay couple fights prejudice and coronavirus in Poland by distributing rainbow face masks

HEARTBREAKING: An Award-Winning Photographer Left Iran To Be Gay. Two Months After Finding Love He Died Of Coronavirus. On April 15, after he’d spent 19 days in intensive care, Shahablou’s organs failed. The love for which he had spent his life searching, and for which he had left his family and motherland, would be cut short.

FLORIDA: Gay piano man comforts listeners with daily shows

COVIDIOT: Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman: ‘This Woman Is Nuts’

CONGRATS: Shakira Graduates From University of Pennsylvania Ancient Philosophy Course in Quarantine!

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX — Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020

DADDY OF THE DAY: Stanley Tucci Making A Negroni Got The Internet All Hot And Bothered

I want Stanley Tucci to manhandle me the way he slams down his cocktail ingredients pic.twitter.com/W9Fg3YCQOV — James Besanvalle (@JamesBesanvalle) April 21, 2020

THURSDAY THIRST: Dillon Passage