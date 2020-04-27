‘Angry’ at FOX News, Trump Demands Alternative Network, Shares Bizarre Biden GIF, Insists He’s History’s Hardest-Working President in Series of Insane Tweets

In a series of manic Sunday evening tweets (and not even close to all of them), Donald Trump insisted he’s the hardest working president in history, demanded an alternative to FOX News because even they aren’t hanging with the fraud enough any more, and retweeted a bizarre GIF of Joe Biden from a Twitter account that later changed its handle to “Trump & Biden are rapey.”

….Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary”…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I! April 26, 2020

….schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me. I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it! April 26, 2020

Sloppy Joe is trending. I wonder if it's because of this. You can tell it's a deep fake because Jill Biden isn't covering for him. pic.twitter.com/LMzx7fpMaP — Trump & Biden Are Rapey (@SilERabbit) April 26, 2020

In related news, the New York Times has unveiled a comprehensive analysis of 260,000 words spoken by Trump during the pandemic.

They report: “By far the most recurring utterances from Mr. Trump in the briefings are self-congratulations, roughly 600 of them, which are often predicated on exaggerations and falsehoods. He does credit others (more than 360 times) for their work, but he also blames others (more than 110 times) for inadequacies in the state and federal response. Mr. Trump’s attempts to display empathy or appeal to national unity (about 160 instances) amount to only a quarter of the number of times he complimented himself or a top member of his team.”