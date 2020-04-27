Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Something Happening Here: Billy Porter Drops Cover of Stephen Stills and Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’ — LISTEN

by Leave a Comment

Actor, fashion icon, musician, and performance artist Billy Porter has released a new soulful and timely cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”, originally released in December 1966 and taken up as an anti-war anthem in the Vietnam era, calling it a “call to action” for young people to vote in November.

Porter told Rolling Stone: “I looked at the lyrics and they reminded me very much of our news cycle. In the sense that it puts what’s happening right out in front. … It all came out organically. I knew I wanted to say something and it needed to be positive and hopeful, and I was just singing over the end. In the news cycle, I find there’s a lot of complaining and a lot of statements and observations, but not a lot of focus on how we change or address things. So I wanted to offer some hope. Yes, things are happening, but how do you change it for the good? It’s our call to action, and I hope people are inspired and remember to vote.”

View this post on Instagram

"For What It's Worth" is now available everywhere music is streaming. Click the link in bio to listen. 🇺🇸 #ChangeForGood #Vote2020

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on

Recent Posts