Actor, fashion icon, musician, and performance artist Billy Porter has released a new soulful and timely cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”, originally released in December 1966 and taken up as an anti-war anthem in the Vietnam era, calling it a “call to action” for young people to vote in November.

Porter told Rolling Stone: “I looked at the lyrics and they reminded me very much of our news cycle. In the sense that it puts what’s happening right out in front. … It all came out organically. I knew I wanted to say something and it needed to be positive and hopeful, and I was just singing over the end. In the news cycle, I find there’s a lot of complaining and a lot of statements and observations, but not a lot of focus on how we change or address things. So I wanted to offer some hope. Yes, things are happening, but how do you change it for the good? It’s our call to action, and I hope people are inspired and remember to vote.”