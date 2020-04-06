John Oliver Takes Down OAN, Trump’s Favorite New Race-Baiting, Anti-LGBTQ, Conspiracy Theory-Obsessed News Network: WATCH

John Oliver took down OAN (One America News network) on Sunday night, Trump’s new favorite network, “the brainchild of conservative millionaire Robert Herring,” known for its race-baiting, anti-LGBTQ perspectives, and fondness for conspiracy theories.

Oliver began by looking at the questioning of Trump by OAN reporters, who constantly lob softball questions that prop up Trump’s racist policies, and have caused major side-eye in the White House briefing room.

Watching a clip of other reporters doing double takes at the OAN reporter in the room, Oliver noted: “That is a look that says, ‘how did I wind up in the middle of this asshole sandwich?”

Oliver looked at the network’s hosts, like Graham Ledger, whose tagline is “Even when I’m wrong, I’m right.”‘

Added Oliver: “Why would you want to say something that you’re not only shamelessly partisan and wrong a not insignificant part of the time. It would make just as much sense if his catchphrase was, “Remember, even after I have explosive diarrhea, I’m still full of sh*t.'”

“The whole selling point for OAN is that they are Fox News with even less shame and even fewer scruples,” Oliver added. “In fact, they’re so flagrantly smitten with Trump their network account actually tweeted” and later deleted this:

Added Oliver: “The problem is, if we’re learning one thing right now, it’s that toxic things that start small can get big fast, and it’s dangerous to ignore them. And right now, the president’s putting a lot of energy into boosting OAN’s profile.”

“In the best of times, you can laugh at an almost Anchorman-esque parody of right-wing news, but much like the problem with Anchorman 2, it’s just not the right time for Ron Burgundy right now,” continued Oliver. “OAN’s weird combination of far-right-wing talking points and dirt-stupid reporting is incredibly dangerous at a time like this.”