CNN Anchor Grills Trump Trade Adviser Peter Navarro After ‘Epic’ Clash with Fauci Over COVID-19 Treatments: ‘Why Should We Listen to You?’ — WATCH

CNN New Day host John Berman and Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro got in a heated exchange about the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients following a report that Navarro and Dr. Anthony Fauci had an epic showdown in the White House Situation Room after Fauci told Navarro the drug was unproven and not yet ready for prime time.

Said Berman: “What are your qualifications to weigh in on medicines more than Dr. Anthony Fauci? Why should we listen to you and not Dr. Fauci?”

Replied Navarro: “My qualifications, in terms of looking at the science, is that I’m a social scientist. I have a Ph.D. And I understand how to read statistical studies, whether it’s in medicine, the law, economics or whatever.”

Responded Berman: “I’m sorry, that doesn’t qualify you to treat patients. You know it doesn’t qualify to you treat patients.”

Navarro went on: “All I’m asking for you to understand, John, is that right in your city, in the New York health and hospital system, virtually every patient getting presenting with COVID-19 symptoms is given hydroxy.”

After Berman pointed out that chloroquine sometimes has “deadly” side effects, Navarro responded: “I don’t know why you’re so hard about this. Would you take [hydroxychloroquine] if you got sick?”

“Would I take it if I got sick? I would listen to my doctor about whether or not I should take it,” said Berman, “I would consult my doctor, not someone involved with trade policy. Do you want an internist striking trade deals?”

“Touché,” said Navarro. “Touché.”

JUST NOW: a remarkable discussion with Peter Navarro, who owned his disagreement with Dr. Fauci on hydroxychloroquine:



ME: "Do you want a medical doctor, an internist striking trade deals? "



Navarro: "Touche, touche."pic.twitter.com/7CIj8KJGts — John Berman (@JohnBerman) April 6, 2020