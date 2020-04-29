In Move That May Aid Trump’s Reelection, Justin Amash Forming Exploratory Committee to Join 2020 Presidential Race as Libertarian

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) announced that he is forming an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020 as a Libertarian candidate.

Wrote Amash on social media: "We're ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I'm excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president."

We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 29, 2020

The NYT reports: “Mr. Amash may aid the president by winning right-of-center voters who don’t like the president and would have reluctantly supported former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the presumptive Democratic nominee. But he also could siphon critical votes away from the president by giving small-government conservatives a political home. What is certain, though, is that Mr. Amash’s presence on the ballot in key states could potentially play a pivotal role in November: Mr. Trump won the presidency four years ago thanks in part to the votes captured by third-party candidates.”