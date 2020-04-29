Matt Bomer Reacts to Viral Meme Suggesting He Looks Like Every Other Ryan Murphy Leading Man

Matt Bomer on Wednesday responded to a viral meme featuring a lineup of white guys — Cheyenne Jackson, Finn Wittrock, Max Greenfield, and Wes Bentley — cast as leading men by producer Ryan Murphy.

Wrote Twitter user @vintagehols: “i could not name one of these men if someone put a gun to my head.”

I love all of these men and their unique talents. But if you’re going to line us up and objectify us every few months like Ryan Murphy’s version of a Hitchcock blonde…then I’ve got dibs on Grace Kelly. @cheyennejackson @iamgreenfield @FinnWittrock #wesbentley https://t.co/S3MIRlNxKB April 28, 2020

Replied Bomer: “I love all of these men and their unique talents. But if you’re going to line us up and objectify us every few months like Ryan Murphy’s version of a Hitchcock blonde…then I’ve got dibs on Grace Kelly.”

Bomer followed that tweet with another, soliciting donations to CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBTQ community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia. CenterLink strengthens, supports, and connects LGBTQ community centers, which serve over 2 million people each year.