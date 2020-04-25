Karl Lagerfeld’s Mother Tied Him to Bed to Stop Him from Eating at Night

The late Karl Lagerfeld‘s mother tied him to a bed to stop him from eating at night, telling him at eight-years-old, ‘you look like an old dyke,’ according to a new book from his friend, former Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley.

“Talley explains it was one of the reasons he and Lagerfeld became friends for decades – they had both suffered ‘abuse’ in their childhoods,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Talley revealed Lagerfeld lost 92lbs in 13 months in 2001 following what he called the ‘Spoonlight Program’ which was low fat, low calorie foods like fish and vegetables – washed down with lots of his beloved Diet Coke. efore his death last year aged 85, the German said the diet was a ‘kind of punishment’, comments which Talley’s claims put into a new light.”

Talley’s book, called The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir, also contains anecdotes about Tom Ford, Princess Diana, John Galliano, Antonio Banderas, Manolo Blahnik, Diana Ross, Rudolf Nureyev, Andy Warhol and more.