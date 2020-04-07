Leisure Travel Halt, JK Rowling, Doug Collins, Dr. Drew, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Lunar Lander, Justin Russo: HOT LINKS

LEISURE TRAVEL. Flight attendants union wants it to stop: “On a Monday morning call with reporters, Sara Nelson, the powerful head of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said at least one flight attendant had died and more than 100 flight attendants had tested positive for the virus so far. Nearly 1,000 were self-quarantined and several more were in intensive care. She urged the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to issue advisories to the public to postpone any non-necessary voyages until the spread of COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease caused by the new virus, is under control.”

AWFUL AND AWFULER. Doug Collins holds “significant lead” over Kelly Loeffler in Georgia: “A Battleground Connect survey, which was conducted internally for the Collins campaign and first reported by Politico, revealed that 36 percent of likely voters support Collins, who has represented the 9th District in Georgia since 2013, for the Senate seat currently held by Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) following the resignation of former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) late last year over health issues.”

SOME GOOD NEWS. Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of Hamilton reunite for 9-year-old girl.

‘PRESS-INDUCED PANIC’: Dr. Drew apologizes for minimizing coronavirus crisis. “My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect.”

PURGE SIREN. Louisiana parish’s emergency alert is haunting and straight out of the movies. ‘In a video provided to Scripps station KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana, the alarm sound used by the Crowley Police is the same alarm sound used in the horror film franchise “The Purge.”‘

BREATHING AND COUGHING. JK Rowling says she had coronavirus but has recovered, and said breathing techniques helped.

DYING. Rapper YNW Melly says he is dying in prison with COVID-19: “The rapper’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, claiming the rapper — in prison awaiting his murder trial — is suffering from severe chills, heavy labored breathing, headaches and body aches since he tested positive for the coronavirus.”

DETROIT. 700+ employees at hospital test positive for coronavirus: “More than 700 Henry Ford Health System workers have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital system’s chief clinical officer said Monday. Dr. Adnan Munkarah said in a statement Monday evening that 734 employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus out of nearly 2,500 employees who have received tests. The figure represents just over 2 percent of the hospital system’s 31,600 employees. More workers likely have the virus, but have not been tested.”

AUSTRALIA. Shark kills 23-year-old wildlife worker on Great Barrier Reef. “Police said the man was in the water, returning to a vessel chartered by the service when he was attacked Monday near North West Island, 47 miles northeast of Gladstone. He suffered extensive injuries to his leg and arm and died at a hospital hours later.”

INTERIOR DESIGNER TOUR OF THE DAY. Justin Russo’s apartment in Astoria, New York. I lovingly call my style “Secretly Gay WWII Veteran Returning to NY in 1946 to Mourn His Lover Lost in Battle.”

TINY HOUSE OF THE DAY. The Lunar Lander.

QUARANTINE RECIPE OF THE DAY. Neapolitan chicken.

‘BEAUTIFUL’ PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. The cast of the Carole King musical performs “You’ve Got a Friend”.

TOO SMOLDERING FOR TUESDAY. Darius Williams.