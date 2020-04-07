Towleroad Gay News

Older Gay Men Let Us Know How They’re Getting By Under Coronavirus Quarantine: WATCH

by

We’ve watched them try to interpret young gay slangreact to Troye Sivan videosplay Card Against Humanity, try to identify famous gays, play Never Have I Ever, identify pop star divas, respond to new song lyricsclap back at mean comments, remember past loveslook back at Stonewall, react to the classic animated short In a Heartbeat, and meet Gus Kenworthy.

In a new episode from quarantine, Robert Reeves, Michael Peterson, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons talk about social isolation and Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

