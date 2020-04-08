Linda Tripp, Whose Secret Tapes of Monica Lewinsky Fueled the Clinton Impeachment Scandal, is Dead at 70

Linda Tripp, the White House staffer who secretly recorded her conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky about Lewinsky’s affair with then-President Bill Clinton and turned them over to Kenneth Starr in exchange for immunity during Clinton’s impeachment trial, has died at 70.

The New York Post reports: “Tripp has been seriously ill and on her deathbed Tuesday night, according to a Facebook posting by her daughter. The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday afternoon that she had passed. … Tripp’s son-in-law, Thomas Foley, told The Post that he was unable to share any information about her condition. … Allison told TMZ that Tripp’s illness was not related to the coronavirus.”

Lewinsky tweeted words of support for Tripp’s family earlier on Wednesday.