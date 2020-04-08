John Prine, Jack Dorsey, Dan Levy and Schitt’s Creek, The Trump Follies, Broadway, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, The Weeknd: HOT LINKS

DEATH TOLL. Revised model predicts 82,000 deaths by August: “As of Monday, the model predicted the virus will kill 81,766 people in the United States over the next four months, with just under 141,000 hospital beds being needed. That’s about 12,000 fewer deaths — and 121,000 fewer hospital beds — than the model estimated on Thursday. A “massive infusion of new data” led to the adjustments, according to the model’s maker, Dr. Christopher Murray, who serves as director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine.”

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION. Trump threatens to defund it. “They called it wrong. They call it wrong. They really, they missed the call.”

SCHITT’S CREEK. Dan Levy speaks out after series finale: “This show has been the love of my life.”

NYT. Drop the curtain on the Trump Follies. “In using his platform to mislead the public, the president is not serving any interest but his own. In facilitating this farce, neither is the media.”

BROADWAY. Lights dimmed through at least June 7. “No mention was made in the Broadway League’s announcement today of officially closing the Broadway season – theoretically, at least, the 2019-2020 season could be extended into the summer but the logistics would make that a difficult option.”

POLLS, POLLS, POLLS. Majority says Obama would handle coronavirus better than Trump in new poll: “That same group of respondents said they think that Trump is being a better leader during the outbreak than former Vice President Biden, who is the frontrunner to face the president in November’s general election.”

RIP. Folk singer-songwriter John Prine dies at 73. “John Prine, the raspy-voiced country-folk singer whose ingenious lyrics to songs by turns poignant, angry and comic made him a favorite of Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson and others, died on Tuesday in Nashville. He was 73. The cause was complications of the coronavirus, his family said.”

FLORIDA. Officials sound alarm ahead of November election: “Election supervisors in Florida warned Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday that he needs to change the law to give them more flexibility to avoid a presidential election meltdown in the nation’s biggest swing state.”

JACK DORSEY. Twitter CEO donating $1 billion of equity in Square to COVID-19 relief efforts: “Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

LAID OFF. NRA has laid off more than 60 employees: “The move comes as the gun rights group faces acute financial challenges during the economic crunch caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The association recently took a large financial hit when the pandemic forced the NRA to cancel its massive annual meeting.”

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON. The Modern Family star talks about the show’s finale and pays tribute to Terrence McNally.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. The Weeknd “Until I Bleed Out”.

HONEST TRAILER OF THE DAY. Birds of Prey.

HUMP DAY HEART-HOLDING. Michael and Armend.