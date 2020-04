Logan McCree (aka Philipp Tanzer), the heavily-inked adult film actor who appeared in dozens of films from Raging Stallion and other studios, landing him Grabby and GayVN awards, is the subject of a new “BBC Stories” short film which looks at the “Men’s Rights” movement which believes that men and boys are systematically discriminated against by government institutions and schools.

If you suffer from porn addiction please consider contacting Timothy!!

Porn is not a positive influence. https://t.co/UVgudsDtJn — Logan McCree (@LoganMcCree777) April 13, 2020

And, well, Tanzer is also a Trump supporter. Big surprise there.