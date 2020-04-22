‘Will & Grace’ Cast Reflects on Their Favorite Guest Stars, Saying Good-bye, and the Show’s Most Awkward Kisses: WATCH

Will & Grace‘s Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, and Sean Hayes zoomed in to entertainment reporter Jess Cagle’s SiriusXM show to talk about a variety of topics including their favorite guest stars on the show.

Check out what the cast had to say about Blythe Danner, Demi Lovato, Alec Baldwin, Molly Shannon, Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Janet Jackson, and Matt Damon.

Debbie Reynolds played Grace’s mom. Cagle asked the cast specifically about her presence.

They also talked about saying good-bye to the show for a second time.

Said McCormack: “I just thought I’m glad that I’m old enough now that I’ve had the second chance at love to know what I’m saying goodbye to.”

Added Messing: “In 2008 it felt like a death for me. We had been through so much for so long and it was all so intense. At the time we thought it was forever so in that way it did feel like a mourning had to happen and I think because this miraculous thing happened with us being able to come back everything that we’ve been able to experience together has been icing on the cake.”

They also reflected on the show’s cultural impact.

Said McCormack: “The cultural ramifications didn’t really land on us for some time. … It was really later on we started to realize it was affecting families. It didn’t seem like a family show to us because we were making constant dick jokes.”

Added Hayes: “It just showed people how gay people are human just like everyone else, and I think that’s the biggest message that could ever have been conveyed. … To lots of people that’s news. That’s news that gay people are normal and are as human as any human being.”

Said Messing: “There’s never a week that goes by where someone doesn’t say, ‘thank you so much for your show, it meant so much to me and my family.'”

Finally, there were a lot of kisses on the show. Cagle asked the cast which was the most awkward, and why everyone touched Grace’s breasts.