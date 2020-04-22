Sam Smith to Andy Cohen: ‘I Can Completely Confirm, I Love Poppers’

In an interview on his Radio Andy SiriusXM talk show, Bravo host Andy Cohen asked Sam Smith about a tabloid rumor published back in December that they had been spotted out at a the gay nightclub Freedom in London snorting poppers (aka Alkyl or Amyl Nitrates) with Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

And the reports were true: “I can completely confirm, I love poppers! I love poppers. I’ve been ashamed to say that, but I have so much fun when I do poppers. I’m not trying to endorse it. I know they’re not good for you. I mean, booze isn’t good for you as well, right?”

About Scherzinger, Smith said, “I think Nicole has definitely gone out to a fair amount of gay bars in her life. We’ve been out a few times in London. But yeah, we were just out that one time. I honestly didn’t think anyone could see us. Yeah, we just got a bit rowdy and a bit…yeah, it was fabulous.”