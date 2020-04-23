Maddow Rips Into Fox News Hosts For Promoting Trump’s Miracle Drug That May Be Causing More Deaths: WATCH

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow hammered President Donald Trump and several Fox News hosts on Wednesday night for repeatedly touting the unproven drug Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

This week, a large analysis showed that Hydroxychloroquine had no benefit, and caused more deaths, when used as a treatment for COVID-19 in VA hospitals. Maddow’s takedown included a two-minute-long supercut of Trump and Fox News hosts singing the drug’s praises in recent months.

Asked about the VA analysis on Tuesday, Trump claimed he didn’t know anything about it.

Maddow also mentioned Dr. Rick Bright, the top U.S. health official who claims he was demoted for refusing to promote Hydroxychloroquine.

Question: Was Rick Bright pushed out of his job?



Trump: I’ve never heard of him.. If the guy says he was pushed out of a job, maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t pic.twitter.com/VKTvnf7VCd April 22, 2020

Asked about the demotion on Wednesday, Trump claimed he didn’t know Bright, who previously headed the office involved in developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

“It is one thing to not have leadership at the federal level in response to this crisis,” Maddow said. “It is actually a whole ‘nother thing to have the president putting American lives at risk every time he blurts something made up or that he thought he understood from TV into the microphone at the White House briefing room. I won’t tell you my opinion about the president and how he should be treated. But as a general matter, I think we should all agree that perhaps there should be a more concerted effort to stop the misinformation about this disease, particularly if it is potentially deadly misinformation.

“If somebody is repeatedly misinforming the American public, about important things having to do with this disease, don’t broadcast that,” she added. “Don’t listen to people who are lying to you about this disease. Don’t broadcast their comments. Certainly don’t keep doing it day after day, when they’ve proven themselves to be lying day after day. And honestly, it doesn’t matter who it is. Show some responsibility, honestly.”

